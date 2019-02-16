Guild of Professional Bloggers condemns postponement of polls

Nigeria’s bloggers’ umbrella body, Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, has condemned the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria for postponing the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

GPBN in a press statement signed by its National Secretary, Femi Adeoya, said the postponement of the election few hours before its commencement portrays INEC in bad light.

According to the Association, INEC had four years to prepare for the exercise and had repeatedly assured Nigerians that it was ready to conduct the elections.

The association said the postponement apart from its huge costs to Nigerians and some foreigners, has also made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of Nations taking into consideration the number of local and international observers who were on ground to monitor the election.

It called on all Nigerians, just like it did in its press statement during the week, to exercise their civic duties without intimidation.

GPBN appealed to stakeholders to remain calm and avoid actions that could further threaten the polity, while citizens are encouraged to remain calm and ensure they exercise their rights next Saturday.

The statement further called on INEC to remain an unbiased umpire.

It advised all its members across the globe to once again maintain a high level of professionalism in reporting the coming election and avoid publication of fake news and unauthenticated results.