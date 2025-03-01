Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners salutes Muslim Ummah as Ramadan commences

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners, which set out to promote peace, tolerance, harmony and acceptance of religious plurality among the various peoples of the world, has wished the Muslim Ummah a very peaceful and spiritual season as the Ramadan commenced today (Saturday).



In a statement by its Vice Chairman Muyiwa Akintunde, GIMP reminded the Muslim Ummah of the essence of Ramadan which include prayer (salat), reflection, and communal living.



The statement read: ‘As the Muslim Ummah begins the month of fasting (sawm) on 1 Ramadan 1446 AH (Saturday 1st of March 2025), the Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners (GIMP) wishes the faithful a very peaceful and spiritual season. May the Almighty Allah grant your supplications and the strength to carry through during the month of denial. We pray that, in the month of Ramadan, the days of iftar will bring immense joy to you.



‘We remind the Muslim Ummah of the essence of Ramadan which include prayer (salat), reflection, and communal giving. This is also the month in which the Quran is said to have been revealed to the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him. Therefore, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

‘GIMP recalled that, only recently, Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s World Interfaith Harmony Week, precisely from the 1st to the 7th of February 2025 with the theme, “Bridging Divides: Building a Shared Future Through Interfaith Dialogue”.



‘The theme speaks to the primary objective of GIMP, which is to sensitise Nigerian media practitioners towards the promotion of inter-religious conversations in their reportage and in every way they could.



‘The Guild therefore uses this Ramadan month to encourage our professional colleagues to place on the front burner contents that emphasis tolerance, peace, harmony and advance the fine ethics of journalism practice. We must not forget the social responsibility requirements of the media.



‘GIMP preaches more education in the direction of Muslim-Christian relationships, and a return to the era when religious tolerance and harmony was the message in the mouths of leaders of both faiths, and also carried in practice.



‘To our Muslim brothers and sisters, may the blessings of Ramadan fill your life with happiness, success, and prosperity. As you observe fasting and engage in acts of worship, may Allah accept your prayers and grant us His mercy and forgiveness.

