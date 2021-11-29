Guests stripped naked as EFCC raids Daniel’s hotel, management kicks

Gunmen identified as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have raided Conference Hotel, owned by former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to available information, the EFCC operatives stormed the hotel in the early hours of Sunday, shooting sporadically.

They were said to be on the trail of internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys.

In the process, the broke into guests’ rooms and stripped some of the guests almost naked, taking away with them their mobile phones, laptops and exotic cars.

Commenting on the raid by the gunmen, the Management of the hotel said: “Around 2:00am on Sunday 28th Nov 2021, some unknown gunmen believed to be acting at the behest of one of the Anti-graft agencies stormed the premises of the hotel facility in Abeokuta in search of an unknown yahoo boy.

“Unnecessary shots were fired and our innocent guests were scared.

“Thankfully, our various security agencies were able to restore law and order and no life was lost.

“We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding and reassure all and the general public of their safety at all times in all our facilities.”