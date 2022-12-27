Guest electrocuted at Lagos Wonderland Event Centre, sealed

The Lagos State Government has sealed Wonderland Event Centre on Lagos Island.

The closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies Section of the centre followed the electrocution of a guest.

Confirming the development on Monday during the sealing of the centre, the Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said Wonderland, like many others, had failed to abide by the rules.

At the joint inspection and sealing of the event centre with the Lagos State Task Force, Mojola said: “This intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees, particularly kids at the venue, and to prevent accidents that can lead to injuries and fatalities.”

He said the owner of the event centre, Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project.

He said the Commission had pointed out the measures to be put in place during an initial safety inspection carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

The Commission boss stated that it had, however, become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions were corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk, especially children, and to also ensure that other lined up events were safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General said no individual or institution was bigger than the state, vowing that the Commission would “continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.”

Mojola further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that were not in compliance with the State Safety Guidelines on events, urging residents to socialise responsibly.





