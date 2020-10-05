Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

The French midfielder has been surplus to requirements at Arsenal since their 2-1 defeat to Brighton on June 20, where he was involved in a post-match altercation with Neal Maupay.

Guendouzi, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2022.

The 21-year-old has played 82 times for the club in all competitions, scoring once and making five assists since his debut in August 2018.