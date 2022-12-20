Guards Brigade celebrates Buhari @ 80, presents gifts

As part of activities to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 80th Birthday, the Commander, Guards Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman has led his officers on a special visit to the president.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Usman said the visit was to specially congratulate the Commander-in- Chief as he clocked 80 and to further wish him many more years of celebration in good health.

He used the opportunity to appreciate Buhari for providing the Brigade with the requisite platforms needed to secure the Federal Capital and the environs.

The commander said the support had gone a long way towards ensuring the security of neighbouring states of Niger, Kogi, Kaduna and Nasarawa.

Responding, the president thanked the commander and his team for their service, sacrifice as well as dedication.

Buhari further reminded them of the tenets of the military service which he said requires self-sacrifice and commitment.

He added that he was grateful to God almighty for keeping him so far since he became the president.

Buhari said that the Armed Forces had lived up to expectations in addressing the several security challenges.

He assured Nigerians of his unwavering commitment to the service of the father land to continue to serve the nation.

Buhari used the event to congratulate the Commander Guards Brigade and other senior officers of the Nigerian Army, who benefited from the recent promotion for the rank of Brigadier to Major General.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of gift items to the president by the Guards Brigade team.

The event was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Idris.

Also in attendance were the Commanding officers of the various Guards Battalion under the Brigade.





