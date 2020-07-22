A Magistrates’ Court in Igarra, Edo State on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old security guard, Sunday Akpeji, to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged Akpeji with defilement.

Magistrate Nosa Musoe held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts with the evidence tendered in court.

Musoe held: “The prosecution’s evidence is overwhelmingly and I hereby find Akpeji guilty.

“I sentence the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour without any option of fine.”

The magistrate also ordered that the convict be taken to the Auchi Correctional Centre to serve his jail term.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Obeze Samuel, told the court that the convict committed the offence on August 19 at night time at Enwan/Ososo Road, Uffa Quarters, Igarra in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Samuel said the convict, who is a security guard in the compound, defiled the minor at night when she got out to ease herself.

The offence, he said, is punishable Under Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.