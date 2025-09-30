Guard nabbed for allegedly abducting employer’s child

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a security guard for allegedly abducting a two-year-old child of his employer at Elemoro, Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

She said that the mother of the child had reported the case on September 21 to the Elemoro Police Division.

Adebisi said: “The mother of the child reported that her security guard had absconded with her son and mobile phone to an unknown location without her consent.

“The suspect later used the stolen phone to contact the father of the child, demanding a ransom of N5 million for his release.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said upon receipt of the report, operatives immediately initiated a swift response.

She added: “The scene was promptly visited and documented, a man, who stood as guarantor for the suspect before his employment, was taken in for questioning.

“As efforts to locate the suspect intensified, the police sustained operational pressure through intelligence gathering and coordinated surveillance and this ultimately forced the suspect to release the child.

“The operatives continued their manhunt, to demonstrate determination to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The image maker said that on September 23 about 2pm, operatives of the Tactical Squad (Hyena), acting on credible intelligence, tracked and apprehended the suspect at his hideout within the Elemoro area.

According to her, the suspect has confessed to the crime and remains in police custody.

He will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Adebisi said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, while condemning the abduction, reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of violent and capital crimes in the state.

The spokesperson urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

She advised members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the police or call any of the command’s emergency numbers: 08063299264, 09053872208, and 08087332678.