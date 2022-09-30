Guard docked for stealing washing machine component

A security guard, Wasiu Lasisi, 52, was on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing a washing machine component worth N170,000.

Lasisi, a security guard at Ogunpa market, Ibadan is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Sept. 24, at about 8.30 p.m, at the Ogunpa market area.

Amusan alleged that the defendant later sold the mechanism to scavengers for N1,500.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. A Akande, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until November16 for hearing.