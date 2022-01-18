Guard docked for allegedly stealing two TV sets from a church

A 32-year-old security guard, Clement Raymond, was on Monday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly stealing two LG televisions from a church.

Raymond, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, was slapped with three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, theft and negligence of conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Leonard Ogwuche, of 4, Dupa Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on December 29, 2021.

Tanko said that the defendant and one Bulus Musa, at large, were posted to Elohim Church as security guard by Eminet Security Guard, Lusumba complex, Area 10, Abuja.

He said that they both conspired and negligently caused the disappearance of two LG televisions worth N300,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the address of the surety must be verified by the staff of the court.

He ordered that if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, he must be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the case until February 9 for hearing.