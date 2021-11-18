Guard docked for allegedly stealing metal gate, welding machine

A 38-year-old security guard, Sunday Ugwueze, who allegedly stole a metal gate and a welding machine worth N350,000 was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ugwueze, who resides in Sango, Ogun, is charged with theft.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 23 at Oregun, lkeja, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant stole a metal gate and a welding machine belonging to Brown Ubong.

Ogu noted that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate S.K Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.(LASG).

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for hearing.