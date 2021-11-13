Guaranty Trust stages music concert in Ghana

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, holds its first-ever show outside the shores of Nigeria tagged: GTCO Music Concert: Live in Ghana!

From the curators of the GTBank Fashion Weekend and GTBank Food and Drink Festival–two of Africa’s most celebrated showpiece events–comes the biggest corporate event of the year. This inaugural event will hold in the main bowl of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, 17 December 2021, and will feature performances from some of Africa’s brightest breakout stars of both Ghanaian and Nigerian origin.

The GTCO Music Concert is a community engagement event designed to spotlight the best of African entertainment to a global audience whilst promoting wider acceptance of our individuality as well as a shared character as vibrant and energetic people. It explores the joys of music and celebrates the beauty in diversity, a common heritage, and our collective aspirations. Authentic sounds, resounding afro-beats, and pulsating rhythm will be enjoyed by the effervescent concert crowd and live-streamed to millions worldwide!

“At GTCO Plc, we recognize the potential for boundless creativity within the African continent and look to harness its industry towards creating a more connected, prosperous future for all. The GTCO Music Concert combines our strong zest for life and unparalleled dynamism to create a great experience that goes beyond banking.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company is a leading financial services company providing banking and non-banking services across eleven countries spanning West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom. The Group operates a diversified, proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement.

“If there is one event on your calendar this festive season, it has to be the GTCO Music Concert!”

All Covid-19 protocols will be observed at this event.