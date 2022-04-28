GTCO resumes annual food/drink fair with over 150 vendors

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has announced the return of its annual Food and Drink Festival two-year post COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group’s Corporate Communications Team lead, Charles Eremi, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

Eremi said that over 150 vendors were expected at the festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that GTCO Food and Drink Festival is a an annual food exhibition and sales event aimed at projecting the diverse angles of the food industry.

This year’s edition will take place from April 30 to May 2 at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Eremi, the group is glad to continue the fair aimed at driving the viability of the Small and Medium Enterprises in the Nigerian food sector.

He said: “The GTCO Food and Drink Fair is back after a two-year break post-COVID-19 since 2020 and we are excited to be able to continue this fair again this year.

“We are committed to driving viability in both the retail and SMEs sector, we want to provide a good business platform for food and drink industry in Nigeria.

“This is the fifth edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Fair after a two-year break and ready to accommodate more vendors than in previous editions.”

Eremi said that the free to attend three-day festival would feature cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world and over 150 free retail stalls showcasing Nigeria’s street food.

The theme for this year’s fair is tagged: “Authentic Nigerian food where we hope to promote Nigerian cuisine and deliver a great experience for participants this year.”

The team lead reiterated the group’s aim to boost retail and SMEs food sector by making the exhibition free for all participating vendors.

Eremi added: “We presently have over 150 food vendors at the fair and will be expecting more.

“The selection of the vendors was done following a two-week application period on the GTCO Food and Drink fair online platform.

“The fair will also have various master classes from renowned chefs across the world that will bring to fore their experiences in the international food business.

“We want to maximise the potential of our local food and drink industry.

“We will have an array of Nigerian cuisine at the fair. We are ready to handle the number of persons expected at fair, we have the right measures in place in terms of security and health care.

“The fair is not profit driven as the vendors are not paying for their stands, most of the food will be discounted, it is part of GTCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

“We will have marshals go around to ensure vendors sell within the agreed range.”