GTCO posts N600.9b profit before tax for H1 2025

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reported a profit before tax of N600.9 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2025.

The figure was contained in the company’s audited consolidated and separate financial statements released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The group said the performance was driven by growth in core earning lines of interest income and fee income, which rose year-on-year by 31.5 and 33.0 per cent.

It explained that the growth helped to cushion the absence of N493.01 billion fair value gains recorded in 2024, leading to a 40 percent decline.

GTCO said its total assets stood at N16.7 trillion, while shareholders’ funds closed at N3.0 trillion during the review period.

It added that its balance sheet remained strong, diversified, and de-risked across operating jurisdictions, as well as its payments, pension, and funds management businesses.

The group disclosed that its Capital Adequacy Ratio closed at 36.2 percent, while asset quality improved with IFRS 9 Stage 3 loans declining to 3.2 percent.

At group level, Stage 3 loans stood at 4.5 percent, compared with 5.2 percent in December 2024.

Similarly, cost of risk improved to 1.7 percent from 4.9 percent recorded in December 2024.

The company said its net loan book grew by 20.5 percent, from N2.79 trillion in December 2024 to N3.36 trillion in June 2025.

Deposit liabilities also rose by 16.6 percent from N10.40 trillion to N12.13 trillion during the same period.

The Board of GTCO approved an interim dividend of N1.00 per share for the half year ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the half year performance reflected business strength and progress towards building a diversified financial services ecosystem.

Agbaje said beyond last year’s extraordinary one-off gains, the group was now driving sustainable growth with recurring earnings that demonstrated resilience and scalability of its model.

He noted that continued investment in technology, particularly in core banking upgrades, was delivering stronger uptime, efficiency, and greater capacity to scale with a growing customer base.

He added that across Banking, Funds Management, Pension, and Payments, GTCO was leveraging a de-risked balance sheet to reinforce its market position while maintaining strategic flexibility.

According to him, this foundation positions the group to seize emerging opportunities and deliver lasting value for all stakeholders.

Agbaje stressed that GTCO had continued to post some of the best metrics in Nigeria’s financial services industry in terms of key financial ratios.

He said the group recorded Pre-Tax Return on Equity of 60.4 percent, Pre-Tax Return on Assets of 10.6 percent, Capital Adequacy Ratio of 36.2 percent, and Cost-to-Income ratio of 30.1 percent.

