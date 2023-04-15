GTCO Plc releases 2022 full year audited result

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has released its Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Financial Statements were released to the Nigerian Exchange Group and London Stock Exchange.

The Group reported profit before tax of N214.2 billion, representing 3.3 per cent dip from N221.5 billion posted in the corresponding year ended December 2021 on the back of N35.6 billion impairment recognised on Ghanaian sovereign securities.

The Group’s loan book (net) increased by 4.6 per cent from N1.80 trillion as at December 2021 to N1.89 trillion in December 2022, while deposit liabilities grew by 11.6 per cent from N4.13 trillion to N4.61 trillion during the same period.



The Group’s balance sheet remains well-structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N6.45 trillion and N931.1 billion respectively.

Capital Adequacy Ratio remained very strong, closing at 24.1 per cent.

Similarly, asset quality was sustained as IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans ratio improved to 5.2 per cent in December 2022 from 6.0 per cent in December 2021.

However, Cost of Risk inched up marginally to 0.6 per cent in FY-2022 from 0.5 per cent in December 2021 due to impact of worsened macros on PDs.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, saidL “Our ability to successfully navigate the peculiar challenges in the different markets where we operate underscores our strong business fundamentals and unwavering commitment to sound business strategies.

“Despite the varying challenges and headwinds that weighed on growth in 2022, we were determined to deliver a decent performance and scale effectively to strengthen our competitive edge and drive long-term growth.



“As an organisation, 2022 was quite significant for us being the first year after our corporate restructuring into a financial holding company in August 2021.

“Today, across our Banking, Payment, Funds Management, and Pension businesses, we have successfully built a robust ecosystem with immense potential to deepen our addressable market and create more value for all our stakeholders.

“We will continue to prioritise innovation, service excellence, and execute seamlessly towards achieving our vision of leading financial services in Africa.”

Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services industry in terms of key financial ratios, that is Pre-Tax Return on Equity of 23.6 per cent, Pre-Tax Return on Assets of 3.6 per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio of 24.1 per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 48.0 per cent.



GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management and Pension Fund Administration.

Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years.

Recently, the Bank was recognised as Africa’s Best Bank and the Best Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

It also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand in the 2021 ranking of The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

