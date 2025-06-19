GTCO begins deduction of USSD fee from airtime balance

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) says it will begin the deduction of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) fee from the airtime balance of its customers from June 18, 2025.

The bank in a message to its customers on Wednesday said the N6.98 fee for alerts would no longer be deducted from customers’ bank account balance.

Also Read

The bank said: “Dear Customer, please be informed that effective June 18, the N6.98 USSD fee will be deducted from your airtime balance, no longer from your bank account.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to stop deducting charges for USSD transactions directly from customers’ accounts.

Post Views: 8