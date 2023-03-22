GTCO announces date for its food and drink festival

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has announced that the 2023 edition of GTCO Food and Drink Festival will hold from April 29 to May 1, 2023.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Segun Agbaje, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Agbaje said: “Food and drink are intrinsically social things, and best enjoyed when shared.

“We understand the value of bringing together businesses and consumers who are passionate about food and have continued to inspire new ways to experience life through food and drink.

“The continuing success of our free-business platforms reflect our unchanging commitment to promoting enterprise and echoing our brand promise of creating great experiences.

“The annual GTCO Food & Drink Festival is back again for its 6th Edition, and food lovers across Africa and the world are in for a feast like never before!

“The event is slated to hold from Saturday, April 29 till Monday, May 1, 2023, at GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, providing a three-day weekend of food and endless celebration.”

According to Agbaje, GTCO is constantly innovating the space and on a quest to continue creating great experiences for all stakeholders.

He said GTCO Food and Drink will be expanding its capacity by creating more opportunities for more businesses and increasing its highly coveted vendor stalls from 142 to 204.

He noted that this will give even more innovative and assiduous business owners the chance to showcase their businesses to the over 250,000 foodies in attendance.

He said these individuals and businesses would also engage with their customer base and learn from a confluence of other great-minded food entrepreneurs.

Agbaje added: “The GTCO Food and Drink Festival brings together the greatest minds on the global culinary stage, the most industrious Nigerian small food business owners, a world class, state-of-the-art children’s play area, merging them all to give attendees the most memorable food and drink event.

“The event will also feature three premier DJs in Africa, setting the scene for a weekend of celebration, food, drink and togetherness.”

