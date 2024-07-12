GTCO advocates empowerment for persons with autism

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, says there is need for increased advocacy to promote inclusivity and empowerment for persons with autism.

Agbaje said this at the media briefing of the 14th Annual Autism Conference organised by GTCO on Thursday in Lagos.

It has the theme: “A Spectrum of Possibilities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2024 edition of the conference would hold on July 15 and July 16 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, while free online clinic consultations will hold from July 16 to July 20.

Agbaje said that every child had something special to offer, adding that individuals with autism should be supported to succeed and live healthy.

He said: “By embracing autism as a strength and not a weakness, we can help individuals with autism to find their passions, develop skills and make meaningful impacts on society.

“We are learning more about autism everyday, we are dedicated to using that knowledge to make a positive difference.

“We believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life, and we are committed to making that possible by working together and building a society that values diversity, promotes inclusion and empowers everyone to thrive.”

Charles Eremi, GTCO Corporate Communication Team Lead, said that the theme of the conference aligned with the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and goal of creating a society regardless of background or abilities.

Eremi said: “GTCO autism programme has established itself as a beacon of hope and a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa.

“Over the years, the programme has made significant impacts, providing support and empowerment to thousands of individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders.

“In collaboration with specialists and partner-organisation from Nigeria and outside, the programme will feature lectures, panel discussions carefully prepared to showcase diverse talents.”

Okezusi Bolodeoku, a specialist in autism care, said there was the need for acceptance of every child living with autism.

Bolodeoku said autism spectrum disorder was not a disease, but a difference in a child’s brain, which could be managed.

Benedict Sama, a clinical psychologist, said that information, strategies and awareness about how to manage autism were important to parents, professionals, teachers and caregivers.

