GTBank removes PoS processing fees to support businesses

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited has announced the removal of processing fees on all GTBank Point of Sale terminals, reinforcing its commitment to supporting businesses with cost-effective payment solutions.

The initiative, effective February 11, 2025, has it that users will no longer pay Merchant Service Charges when receiving payments.

With this initiative, all qualifying SME merchants can now receive payments at zero cost, allowing them to reduce operational expenses, whilst promoting the merchant’s enterprise, and enhancing customer experience.

Speaking on the initiative, Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria, said: “At Guaranty Trust Bank, we are always looking for ways to add value to our financial ecosystem.

“By implementing the zero processing fees on POS transactions, we are empowering businesses to get the full value of every payment they receive, whilst also ensuring a more seamless and efficient payment experience.”

The Zero Processing Charge campaign aligns with GTBank’s ongoing efforts to empower businesses with innovative financial solutions that drive growth and efficiency.

For more information, merchants are encouraged to contact their Relationship Managers or reach out to the Digital Banking Support Team at poshelpdesk@gtbank.com.

