For the past 10 years, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been at the forefront of the advocacy for people living with autism.

The Bank’s Orange Ribbon Initiative has also become a major rallying point for driving awareness about Autism, campaigning against the social stigma associated with developmental disorders, and helping people with autism live a full and productive life.

This year, as part of it’s Orange Ribbon Initiative, GTBank will hold its 10th Annual Autism Conference via live stream on July 27 and 28, 2020 so that anyone, anywhere can interact and learn from globally renowned medical experts, caregivers and health practitioners about supporting children and adults living with Autism.

Themed: “Autism: Focusing on similarities rather than differences,” the two-day conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions facilitated by specialists on Autism, such as Dr. Andy Shih, a Senior Vice President at Autism Speaks; Dr. Pamela Dixon, Director of Clinical Services and Inclusion at Autism Speaks; and Dr. Brooke Ingersoll, Associate Professor and Director of the Autism Lab at Michigan State University, US, amongst others.

To participate in the conference, visit: www.gtbank.com/autism2020.

Commenting on the 10th Annual Autism Conference, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, said: “This is one of the most important Autism Conferences we have held over the years, not only because it marks the 10th anniversary of our advocacy for people living with autism, but also because it is happening at such a critical time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for people all over the world, and at this year’s Conference, we are bringing together specialists, caregivers, parents and concerned members of the public to share expertise and experience about how we can continue to be there for children and adults living with autism, during this pandemic and beyond.”

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality, and innovation.

The Bank is also going beyond the traditional understanding of Corporate Social Responsibility as corporate philanthropy by intervening in key economic sectors through non-profit consumer-focused fairs and capacity building initiatives for small businesses.