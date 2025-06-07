GSS Ilorin class of ‘91 preaches peace, patriotism at Sallah

The 1991 Set of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin Old Students’ Association has called on members and Nigerians at large to be peaceful and patriotic as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

The National Chairman of the association, Moshood Sayi, gave the charge in his Sallah Message made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was titled: “Happy Eid-El-Kabir to All Our GSS Ilorin 1991 Set.”

Sayi, who is an engineer and a staff of the University of Ilorin, urged everyone to inculcate the practice of tolerance and sacrifice as exemplified in the Holy Book.

The statement reads: “On behalf of myself and the executives of GSS Ilorin 1991 Set, I am felicitating with all Muslims on Eid El Kabir celebration.

“While underscoring and imbibing the tenets of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ishmael, I implored all to inculcate the practice of tolerance, perseverance and sacrifice in strengthening peace, harmonious living and patriotism in the state and the country at large.

“I pray to Allah to continue to elevate us all in our respective places of work and businesses, and may we witness more years of the celebration on earth.”

GSS Ilorin, which was established in 1914, is the oldest secondary school in the old northern Nigeria with a watchword: “No Struggle, No Success.”

