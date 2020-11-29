The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on Saturday lamented the killing of a first class Oba in Ondo State by gunmen, describing it as both worrisome and against the Yoruba tradition and custom.

The council in a statement by its Chairman and Alaawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, described the manner of the death of the Oba as most unfortunate and regrettable.

According to the council, the kidnapping and killing of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, on November 26, 2020 was s shocking and calls for concern.

Oba Alabi said it was embarrassing and painful that the Olufon was killed by unknown gunmen, while on his way to his domain after an official engagement.

He prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

The Chairman of the Council said the ugly development and the rude manner of the death of Oba Adeusi had further buttressed the point that the issue of insecurity in the country should be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserved.

He called on the Federal and State Governments to further increase adequate air and land surveillance to be able to identify the hideouts of the criminals for appropriate action.

He also called on all Nigerians to be security conscious and ready to support government in the onerous task of ensuring security in the different communities.

He commiserated with Ondo State Council of Traditional rulers, Government and people of the state on the killing of the first-class traditional ruler.

The Chairman also consoled with members of the immediate family of the late Oba Olufon, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Oba Alabi said this is the time for Amotekun to commence its operations across the South West geopolitical zone as a panacea for insecurity in the zone, especially during the yuletide season.