The people of Mubi, Northern Adamawa District and Chamba Cultural Development Association have demanded for the creation of Amana and Gongola States out of Adamawa State.

The groups made the demand at the North East Zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution by the House of Representatives Committee in Yola on Wednesday.

Ahmad Sajo, Spokesperson of Mubi Local Government Area, said Mubi deserved to be a state, named Amana, with capital city in Mubi.

According to Sajo, originally they were part of Cameroon, but by choice, they joined Nigeria because of promises made to them by the then Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, for peace and progress.

He added: “Hence we anchor our demand on the premise of the trust we had in Nigeria which in Hausa means Amana.

“Restore our status as an autonomous region or state as it was when we joined you.

“This is because the Premier of Northern Nigeria promised us our continued status as a distinct entity within the Nigerian state and our capital, which is Mubi.”

Similarly in his submission, Alhaji Yunusa Gisilanbe, State Chairman of CCDA, also demanded creation of Gongola State.

Gisilanbe said the new state would constitute the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa, made up of Ganye, Toungo, Jada, Mayo-Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng Local Government Areas.

He said if created, additional local government areas needed to be created: Gangdu from Ganye, Yelli from Jada, Nasarawo-Jereng from Mayo-Belwa and Barrong from Demsa.

He further said the association also supported local government autonomy in all ramifications.

In his remarks, Rep. Mohammed Monguno, Chairman, House of Representatives Constitutional Review Committee, Yola Centre, assured that all memoranda would be submitted before the House for considerations.

Mohammed, who is the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, said the review of the constitution would be based on wishes and aspirations of the people.