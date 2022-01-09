Group withdraws threats of protest against Buni-led APC committee

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have called off their initial plan to protest against the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The group, under the aegis of APC Core Supporters Network, last week issued a threat to shut down the national secretariat.

But in a statement signed by its National President, Maxwell Gowon, on Saturday in Abuja, the group said its members were misled, misinformed and misguided by some disgruntled elements.

Gowon said they knew better now and had already apologised to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee for almost being used by enemies of the APC to truncate the progress recorded.

Speaking after its consultative meeting in Abuja on Saturday on the state of the party, the group alleged that they were initially carried away by some elders whom they thought meant well for the APC.

Gowon said they, however, made a U-turn after discovering that these so-called leaders were attempting to brainwash them into turning against progressives.

The group, therefore, said it could not allow itself to be used against the committee that had done so well to rescue the party from where these very so-called elders had taken it.

It added that it was now convinced that holding the party’s congress anytime in February without resolving the issue which the committee was first appointed to resolve would be playing into the hands of the opposition that had planted moles to destroy the party.

While urging the Buni-led committee to sustain its transformation, the group unequivocally urged all APC support groups, supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and all progressives in the country to know that the earlier threats of protest against the committee had been withdrawn and suspended indefinitely.