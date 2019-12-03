A Civil Society Coalition for Peace and Justice in conjunction with the Kalabari Heritage Forum has called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to intervene in the delay in burying the late business mogul, Benson Lulu-Briggs.

The group also called on the governor to look into the crisis that led to the delay.

The Convener of CSCPJ, John Ogbu, who made the call on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja, urged all the warring parties to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in the Lulu-Briggs’s family.

It would be recalled that Lulu-Briggs, who hailed from Abonnema, Rivers, died aboard a private aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana on Dec. 28, 2018 but he has yet to be buried due to family disagreement on the circumstances that led his demise.

Ogbu said: “We urge Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers who has visited the family house of the late Chief Lulu-Briggs recently to wade into the crisis with a view to ending it with peace.

“The overwhelming population of Kalabari people and Nigerians at large who are beneficiaries of the fine legacies of Lulu-Briggs demand that the rife and bitterness in the family must end now.”

He urged elder son of the deceased, Dumo Lulu-Briggs to shelve his actions in delaying burial of his father, which had kept so many persons of Kalabari extraction bitter and frustrated.

“It is rather disheartening that Dumo being one of the three eldest sons who is supposed to lead the other family members by example is on the verge of making the labour of High Chief Lulu-Briggs slip into vanity,” he said.