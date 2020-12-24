RelatedPosts No Content Available

Ahmad Abdulazeez, National President, Presidential Support Coalition Initiative, an NGO, has advised the Federal Government to make provision for security votes for the traditional institutions to help fight insecurity in the country.

Abdulazeez gave the advice shortly after receiving a Peace Ambassador Award from Nigerian Peace and Unity Forum, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the traditional rulers were closer to the grassroots and were privy to the intelligence needed to curb crimes in communities.

The president urged the government to empower traditional rulers to take charge of security at the grassroots which constitutes higher percentage of the hideouts for kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram.

“We should go back to the traditional institutions at the grassroots because it is the only traditional rulers who know who is good and who is bad in the community.

“The Federal Government has to call the traditional institutions back because they are the ones who know the bad and the good people at the grassroots,” he noted.

Abdulazeez urged Nigerians to support the government and security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering, saying, “the people of this country should not leave the government alone in the fight against insecurity.

“We must work together to the challenge to overcome security challenges bedeviling our country,” he said.

The president thanked the Nigerian Peace and Unity Forum of finding him worthy to be given the peace award.

Earlier, President of the Forum, Malam Sa’ad Mazadu, while presenting the award, described the award recipient as a man of peace, who was working round-the-clock to promote intergroup relationship in the country.

“We are impressed with the achievement you recorded so far in the area of peace building. We are commending you for the relentless efforts in ensuring peace in Kano State and other parts of the country.

“We hope that you will not relent on your efforts in ensuring its sustainability,’’ he said.

Mazadu said the forum was established to promote and ensure peaceful coexistence in the society.

He said that the group was determined to bring together religious institutions and leaders to reflect and act together on the matter that concerns all Nigerians.