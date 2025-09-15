Failed Weather Forecast: Group demands probe of NiMet

A Pro-democracy and Civic Advocacy group, Kwara Must Change (KMC), has called on both the National Assembly and the Kwara State House of Assembly to investigate the failed 2025 weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which led to widespread agricultural losses across Kwara and beyond.

The call was made during KMC’s popular radio program, “Eto Wa.” aired on Sobi FM, Ilorin.

Speaking on the programme, Kamaldeen Babasiga said the Kwara State Assembly owes citizens a duty to demand explanations.

He urged lawmakers to summon both the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and NiMet’s Ilorin office over the agency’s inaccurate projections.

“While NiMet is a federal agency, it maintains a station here in Ilorin. The Kwara State House of Assembly should not remain silent; it should invite them to explain why such a disastrous forecast was issued,” he said.

Babasiga further called on the National Assembly to conduct a broader probe into NiMet’s processes to ensure that such a disastrous failure never occurs again.

Supporting this position, Dr. Ibrahim Kuranga stressed that the failed projection cannot be dismissed as a natural error.

According to him, an agency that claims 85% accuracy cannot afford to miss a major three-month drought during what was predicted to be the peak of the rainy season.

“This is not a matter of chance. It shows something is fundamentally wrong somewhere. NiMet must take responsibility and use this as an opportunity to improve its system,” Dr. Kuranga argued.

Also weighing in, Alfa Abdulateef Asileke called on the government to provide urgent relief to victims of the agricultural disaster, warning that leaving such a tragedy unattended would deepen the suffering of farmers and their families.

KMC emphasised that accountability is necessary not only to address immediate losses but also to rebuild public trust in NiMet’s forecasts, which farmers across Nigeria rely on to make critical decisions.

