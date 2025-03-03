Group urges Tinubu to strengthen Amnesty Programme, condemns malicious attacks on Otuaro

In a strongly worded appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oporoza House, a coalition of respected leaders and stakeholders from the Niger Delta, has urged the federal government to disregard what it described as “spurious and baseless allegations” against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Brutu Dennis Otuaro.

The coalition, comprising influential figures such as pioneer President of the Ijaw Youths Council, Dr Felix Tuodolo, Kime Engozu, Elder Kennedy Orubebe, submitted a formal letter to President Tinubu emphasizing the transformative impact of PAP under Otuaro’s leadership.

According to the letter, the recent allegations of financial impropriety were part of a “calculated campaign of calumny” orchestrated by disgruntled ex-agitators who were not appointed to leadership positions.

The signatories, who also included noted Niger Delta leaders like Hendricks Opukeme, Ari Sylvester Ari, and Elfrida Olungwe, hailed Otuaro’s leadership for bringing transparency and accountability to PAP, asserting that his reforms have curtailed fraudulent practices, ensuring that funds are effectively utilized for the reintegration and empowerment of ex-agitators.

“It is evident that these malicious allegations stem from ex-agitators who failed to secure appointments as Administrator of the PAP and are now seeking revenge,” the letter stated.

“Their actions represent a campaign of calumny aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Dr. Otuaro and the programme.”

The letter highlighted how Otuaro has reinvigorated the programme by prioritizing vocational training and economic empowerment initiatives, resulting in increased participation in educational programmes for ex-agitators.

The coalition urged the federal government to recognize these achievements rather than be swayed by detractors.

Addressing the accusations head-on, Oporoza House reaffirmed that all payments made under Otuaro’s administration have adhered strictly to government accounting standards.

The allegations, they argue, are designed to mislead the public and undermine the programme’s successes.

“The payments made to stakeholders were legitimate and by standard accounting principles and practices of the Federal Government, which you can verify,” the letter read.

They also emphasized the positive correlation between PAP’s effective leadership and the recent increase in crude oil production, attributing it to improved regional peace and stability.

The elders and stakeholders reiterated their support for PAP and its mission and called on President Tinubu and all well-meaning Nigerians to stand firm against any attempts to derail the progress made under Otuaro’s administration.

“We urge you and the general public to disregard the malicious allegations made against the Presidential Amnesty Programme and its leadership,” the letter stated. “The programme remains committed to its mission of promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.”

With copies of the letter sent to the Chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the coalition demonstrated its confidence in the programme’s financial integrity.

They urged the government to continue to support the PAP in its drive to ensure the full rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-agitators, a crucial component for lasting peace and development in the Niger Delta.

Post Views: 13