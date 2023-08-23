Group urges States to use N5bn subsidy palliative to work for people

The Rural Community Development Outreach (RCDO), a pressure group, has advised state governors across the country to use the N5 billion subsidy palliatives to better the lots of the people.

The group gave the advice on Wednesday in Awka in a statement jointly signed by Mr Ikenna Ezenekwe, Nigerian Coordinator, and Secretary, Mr Danjuma Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalled that President Bola Tinubu recently announced the disbursement of N5 billion to states to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the group, there are rumours of plots to hijack the funds by some faceless powerful individuals, adding that, if the plans were actualised, the ordinary citizens and rural dwellers would stand to lose.

“With over 133 million Nigerians already living below the poverty line, there should be no room for self-serving politicians to interrupt the trajectory towards inclusive development in the country, ” the group said.

RCDO said the N 5 billion palliative, being a key component of President Tinubu’s intervention programme to mitigate subsidy removal, was now a pawn in the hands of power-brokers.

The group said: “Our intelligence revealed a troubling pattern where seasoned political operatives are leveraging their influence to arm-twist state governors into parting with the funds.

“States like Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, and Adamawa, have begun initiatives to rescue their people by trying to channel their share of the funds into agricultural incentives and infrastructural amenities.”

The statement called on Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, who are allegedly being influenced by these power brokers to resist them, and work for the benefits of the people.

The group further called on Nigerian governors to remain resilient and resist any attempt by power brokers in their states to take what belongs to the masses.