Group urges parents to be cautious in sex education to minors

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Girl to Woman Initiative (GTWI), has called on parents to be cautious explicit in teaching their wards sex education.

The group’s Founder, Linda-Claudia Uke, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja Tuesday.

The advice, Uke said is against the backdrop of alarming rate of rape cases in many parts of the country.

She said parents should also be explicit while introducing strangers or relatives to their minors, stating clearly and in detail, leaving no room for confusion or doubt about who a child should be comfortable with at any given time.

The GTWI founder, who added that sexual predators were often known faces to the victims’ families, also urged parents to communicate more with their children, monitor them and always try to find out what they are up to.

Uke related that there was a huge communication gap between parents and their children, noting that “until that gap was bridged, children and parents would continue to be far apart and perpetrators of heinous acts would continue to do their thing.’’

She, therefore, urged mothers in particular, to carefully watch over their wards and children, and educate the minors on proper names of genitals so that they would report appropriately.

She noted that “a situation whereby a mother will refer to the penis as ruler or tolotolo as the vagina is not proper. The poor child may not be able to report appropriately when abused”.

“Parents should also reprimand men who call their little daughters their wives because it is wrong and such attitude gradually get into the men’s head and make them to abuse the little girls.

“Another thing is that sometime mothers trust some male relatives and can even tell the child to go with uncle to buy biscuits; this is totally wrong and unacceptable” GTWI stressed.

The child rights advocate also identified exposure to pornography as factor that could trigger rape, adding that “sometimes, parents expose their children to sexual contents on television or discuss it in their presence.

“There is also a situation whereby children get to see adults in uncompromising manner from families living in close quarters; these are unwholesome behaviors and situations that must be avoided to protect children” Uke maintained.