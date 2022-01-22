Group urges FG to sustain fuel subsidy, politicians to embrace peace

The Organization of Muslim Unity (OMU) has appealed to the Federal Government (FG) to sustain fuel subsidy due to the adverse economic effects on removal on the public, while calling on political stakeholders to embrace peace in the incoming elections.

The group however advised the government to come up with a robust plan for economic sustainability.

OMU National Publicity Secretary, Dr Hadi Atanda, made the call in a communiqué issued Friday in Ilorin.

It restated that outright removal of fuel subsidy would further compound the socioeconomic problems of Nigerians.

While commending the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration at solving some economic and security challenges facing the country, OMU however posited that the best was yet to be achieved.

The group stated that the lingering killing and kidnapping by suspected bandits and insurgents are no more acceptable.

It urged the government to be more proactive and re-jig the security architecture of the country.

It added that the lives of Nigerians should be taken more seriously so as to rekindle the hope and confidence of Nigerians in the government.

OMU noted that, the efforts of the government in the area of housing, rail and road infrastructure are commendable.

It said: “The approval given for the construction of some of our major roads in the 2022 budget is highly commendable and should be seen to a logical conclusion before the expiration of the tenure of this administration”.

The organization also advised stakeholders in the political system to ensure peaceful general elections, particularly the incoming Governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun States’ coming up in June and July 2022, respectively.

NAN