Group urges FG to approve unconditional payment of withheld salaries

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve unconditional payment of the withheld salaries.

NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja.

He said that the association rejected the idea of a document of Understanding (DoU), as a pre-condition for payment of the withheld salaries of its members.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others had embarked on a eight months strike in which the government had invoked no work, no pay in 2022.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, said that the president had granted a partial waiver to the staff of tertiary institutions.

Ngelale said this was based on the principles of presidential prerogative of mercy, subject to the Ministry of Education and that of Labour and Employment developing a Document of Understanding (DoU).

ALSO READ:

Man docked over N4m property theft

Gaming Conference: Lottery Commission set to host USA, UK, others

Pro-Tinubu group hails Supreme Court judgement

The document was a pre-condition, before the payment of the withheld salaries would be effected.

Nwokoma however, described the development as a great concern and worrisome to the union.

According to him, we want to commend the President for his magnanimity in granting the partial waiver.

He said: “We view the condition of DoU as draconian and undermines our Fundamental Human Right to freedom of expression and association.

“This is as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Hence, NAAT rejects in its entirety the idea of DoU as a pre-condition for payment of the withheld salaries of our members”.

He added that, it must be noted that the work loss as a result of the strike action has since been covered through extra work hours and students graduated.

Nwokoma noted that the students were currently undertaking their mandatory National Youth Service programme as a result, nothing had been lost.

“NAAT called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and ensure payment of the withheld salaries are paid in full for a sustainable industrial harmony,”he said.