Group urges AGF not to withdraw charge against suspected killers of Imo traditional ruler

The Initiative Against Human Right Abuse and Torture has urged the Attorney-General of the Federal, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, not to withdraw charge against suspected killers of Eze Basil Njoku.

Njoku is the traditional ruler of Amanze Obowo Autonomous Community of Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the traditional ruler, Obowo, was killed on December 17, 2022, while coming from the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia after he was kidnapped and a ransom of N4 million cash collected from his family.

INAHURAT, in a petition to the AGF signed by its Coordinator, Gerald Katchy, and a copy made available to newsmen on Monday, said the move was a disturbing trend to all advocates of justice.

It would be recalled that Kolawole Olowookere, SAN, had petitioned the AGF over an alleged bid to arraign a community leader, Chief Nwigwe Williams, alongside others, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on alleged terrorism and kidnapping charges.

The lawyer, in the petition, asked Fagbemi to wade into Williams’ plight by probing the circumstances that led to the new move with a view to ensuring that justice prevail.

However, INAHURAT in its petition acknowledged by the AGF’s office on May 20, said if withdrawn, such action would set a dangerous precedent that undermines the rule of law and the constitutional separation of powers.

The group said: “We write to you as a concerned non-governmental organisation dedicated to the pursuit of justice and the protection of human rights across Nigeria.

“It has come to our attention and has become public knowledge that a letter dated April 10, written by Kolawole Olowokere, SAN, was submitted in a bid to secure a withdrawal of criminal charge against Nwigwe William.

”William has already been charged to court in a grave matter involving kidnapping, terrorism, and the murder of Eze Njoku.

“Shockingly, the said petition did not cite any legal provision empowering the Attorney-General of the Federation to interfere at this stage of a criminal trial, especially not in the manner that would amount to shielding a suspect from facing trial.

“The law is settled and unequivocal, once a suspect has been charged to court, it is no longer a matter for administrative discretion but for the judiciary.

“The accused must avail himself of the opportunity to take his plea and defend himself before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Further, we bring to your attention a compelling letter written by the family and cabinet members of the late Njoku (copy attached), dated Jan. 16, requesting further investigations into Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/575/23 — IGP vs Jude theme and Anor, and seeking amendment of the charges to include all persons identified during the investigation.”

