Group trains female journalists in Bauchi 

An International Non-Governmental Organization known as Organization for Innovation and Sustainable Development (OISD) on Friday opened a two-day capacity building training for 30 female journalists in Bauchi State.

The training: “She Exists: Promoting Equity and Equal Opportunities for Women in Media”.

It had participants from print and broadcast organizations in the State.

The Senior Programme Manager of the organization, Ernest Ogezi, said the the objective of the training is to enhance skills of participants and promote gender equity in the media.

He said other objectives of he is training are to empower female journalists to voice out their perspectives, address critical issues and act as catalysts for change in their communities.

According to him, the training is apt, adding that empowering women in media can drive social transformation in a nation.

He explained: “this is a visionary project that seeks to transform the media landscape in the North-East and beyond.

“By addressing gender disparities, empowering women journalists and fostering a more inclusive media environment, the project contributes to a more equitable society and amplifies the voices of women in shaping our collective narratives.

“It is a beacon of hope, demonstrating the potential of collaboration, education and advocacy to drive social change.”

Earlier, Rashida Yusuf, the Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi chapter, said that the training would broaden participants’ commitment in changing the narratives by projecting news and designing innovative programmes to uplift the lives of women in the society.

She affirmed that women journalists remained committed in service delivery and bring issues of women and girls.

to the limelight.

She urged the participants to take advantage of the training to improve on news reportage.

The training was sponsored by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy for six North Eastern States of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba.