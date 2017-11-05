Group to Oyedokun: You can’t disenfranchise chairmanship aspirants

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party, the Patriots, has condemned the purported disenfranchisement of some aspirants contesting for the position of the party’s National Chairman by a member of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, describing it as illegal, null and void.

The Chairman of the group, Hon. Sola Adeoti, who stated this, berated the Interference of Oyedokun, whom they said is another stooge of Senator Buruji Kashamu, working to foist his chairman on the PDP.

Adeoti said: “It was reported that Chief Olabode George and Prof. Tunde Adeniran, who are both members of the Board of Trustees from the region, connived and took the purported decision without due consultations with the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubril.

“This is unconstitutional and must be condemned by all lovers of democracy.”

Adeoti said the PDP ought to have learnt great lessons and must not allow any form of impunity again,” otherwise we will continue to get similar results”.

He added: “You cannot use the same method and expect different results. This form of exclusion only indicates fear and desperation. Our party must provide a level playing ground for all. We can’t continue with the same lack of internal democracy that costs our party so much and which is still being encouraged by these same perpetrators. Our back are turned against impunity. Never Again to these kinds of misadventures.

“The Board of Trustees of the PDP has no business in screening or excluding eligible members of the party from contesting any offices they may deem fit.

“We therefore call on the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubril, to disassociate the reverred organ of the party from such an unholy alliance before it denies the party another chance to reclaim power from the failed All Progressives Congress government.

“Chief Bode George and Prof. Adeniran, who are both an interested party in the race, cannot sit and exclude other aspirants contesting for the same position. Party members and supporters must rise and condemn this action in its totality.”

Adeoti also called on the National Caretaker Committee to intervene urgently so that the party will not ascend into another crisis.