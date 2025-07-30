Group to Oyebamiji: You are wrong on Baro Port project

A maritime pressure group, Blue Economy Alliance, has faulted the defence presented by the management of National Inland Waterways Agency, headed by Bola Oyebamiji as Managing Director, for the neglect of the Baro Port project.

The group described the presentation of Oyebamiji as shallow and an attempt to cover up the ineptitude and incompetence of the agency’s management.

The Blue Economy Alliance spoke in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its Sector Director, Felix Audu, on Wednesday.

The group, which challenged NIWA to explain why it failed to act for the past two years that the new management assumed office, calling the lack of action a clear sign of dereliction of duty, a distracted agency leadership, and management with low ambition and lack of initiative.

It said: “We read with shock the reasons adduced by NIWA for non-operationalization of Baro port.

“If the access road is bad, what has NIWA been doing for the past two years?

“If the rail road is not functioning, what has NIWA done to put it in shape?

“If the commissioned facilities are deteriorating, what has NIWA done to halt the depreciation?

“If the port lacks technical support, what has NIWA done to provide technical leadership?

“What happened to millions of naira voted for the project maintenance in 2023, 2024 and 2025 budget?

“Why has NIWA failed to put needed budgetary provisions in the budget to provide for road linkage ?

“We are also surprised that NIWA is pleading with the House committee to help it on road and additional facilities.

“Mr MD, your job is to include all needed budget estimates and seek approval of your minister and later that of the Federal Executive Council.

“Your minister, Mr Gboyega Oyetola is also supposed to have hinted to you on what needs to be done instead of disgracing the agency by pleading for action on a matter you should take up.

“We are also worried about increasing deaths on Nigerian waterways. We raised this matter early this year but the agency swept it under the carpet. The death rate is mounting and yet NIWA has no robust response.

“The only response so far is the sharing of life jackets. This is ridiculous as the issue of waterway safety demands serious innovations covering so many areas. NIWA is demonstrating incompetence on all fronts.

“Our intervention is not politically motivated. We only seek a safe and responsive maritime sector and we are worried that the present management of the sector is more interested in politics than implementing their mandate for the maritime sector.”

Post Views: 28