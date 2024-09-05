Group to Oshiomhole: Apologise over insult on Edo women

The Edo Salvation Group has charged Senator Adams Oshiomhole to apologise over what it on Monday described as the collective insult on Edo women with his depiction of the First Lady, Betty Obaseki, as barren.

The group said this in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Imman Ekpe, which was made available to newsmen.

In the statement on Thursday, the ESG said it saw the claims by Oshiomhole as beyond politics, adding that it was a collective insult on the culture and modesty of the women in the state.

It would be recalled that Oshiomhole had on the sidelines of an All Progressives Congress campaign last week described Mrs. Obaseki as not being in a position to speak on marital affairs having in his words been a barren woman.

Also Read:

The statement said: “We now believe that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has an animosity for Edo women as this is not the first time he would be publicly mocking Edo women.

“As governor of Edo State we do not forget how he publicly chastised a hardworking Edo widow openly telling him to go and die for obstructing his own sense of public decency.

“We do not want to talk of the issues between him and his late wife, Clara who we continue to revere.

“We also do not want to talk of the fact of how he looked beyond virtuous, virile and beautiful Edo women, went abroad to marry a second wife whose whereabouts has remained a matter of whispers.

“However, going beyond the limit to mock our First Lady on her condition is to us senseless and a bad example of dirty politics.

“We as such urge him to apologise and tender an unreserved apology not only to Mrs Obaseki but to all Edo women for this crass denigration of the esteem and comport of our women.”

Post Views: 0