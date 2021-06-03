A group, Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, has urged youths protesting underdevelopment of the region to blame their leaders.

MOSIEND made the call in a statement by its National Secretary, Amain Contrell, on Thursday in Yenagoa.

It said: “It is regrettable that leaders in the region, charged with management of affairs of the NDDC, to exhibit patriotism and devise means to develop the region, are amassing the people’s wealth with reckless abandon.

“President Muhammad Buhari is not to be blamed for the region’s ordeal.

“MOSIEND is not surprised by the current happenings in the NDDC.

“The deplorable condition of the region and the management of the commission calls for concern.”

The group commended the appointment of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, describing him as the best hand to drive the developmental needs of the region.

The group also appealed to the Isekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw and other ethnic groups in the region to sheath their sword in the interest of peace and brotherliness.

“We need peace, unity and prosperity not the opposite,” the group stated.