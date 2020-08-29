The Sha’aya’u S-Pawa Foundation, a political group in Zamfara State, says arrangements are in top gear to give an award of “Resilient Journalist” to Eyo Charles, the Media Trust representative assaulted by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the line of duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Charles was verbally assaulted by Fani-Kayode in Calabar, Cross River State at a media conference.

The journalist sought to know who was bankrolling Fani-Kayode’s travel across Nigeria to inspect projects by State Governments.

The group in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin Fawa, in Gusau on Friday said it saw the maturity with which Charles handled his attacker, adding that this was what attracted the Foundation.

Fawa said: “We feel he deserves strong respect and recognition.”

The group also said: “Fani-Kayode had earlier visited the Zamfara and left on its trail some controversies that are still fresh in the memory of the people.

“The good journalist posture displayed by Charles gives more hope and believe to Nigerians that we still have good media professionals in the country.

“As Nigerians, we strongly believe that if the former minister is truly the activist he claims, he should come out in the public domain and answer the question asked by Charles.”

According to the group: “We will organise a befitting ceremony to give this award very soon after we reach out to Charles.”