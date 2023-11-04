Group to Gov. Fubara: Probe allocations, spending by LG chairmen

The Rainbow Watch and Development Centre, a non-governmental organization committed to promoting good governance and accountability, has called on the Governor of Rivers State, Sir. Siminalayi Fubura, and the Rivers State House of Assembly to investigate allocations and spending by Council Chairmen in the State.

The Executive Director, Rainbow Watch and Development Centre, Michael Lenee Gbarale, made the request.

Gbarale in a statement on Friday said the organisation has observed with deep concern that many Council Chairmen in Rivers State have received huge sums of money in allocations but there are no tangible projects on the ground to justify such allocations.

This, he said, was unacceptable and a clear indication of fiscal irresponsibility.

Also Read:

He added: “It is disheartening to note that while Council Chairmen in Lagos State and a few other states are making giant strides in providing basic amenities to their constituents, their counterparts in Rivers State are not living up to expectations.

“We, therefore, urge the Executive Governor of Rivers State and the Rivers State House of Assembly to urgently investigate the allocations and spending by Council Chairmen in the State.

“It is important to hold these officials accountable for their actions and ensure that the funds allocated to them are put to good use for the benefit of the people.

“We also call on the people of Rivers State to reject any Council Chairman seeking re-election, who has not delivered on campaign promises and failed to utilize allocated funds for the benefit of the people.

“We believe that the third tier of government is the nearest in service delivery to the people and should live up to the expectations of its office and to the people. We can no longer condone the underperformance of Council Chairmen in Rivers State.”