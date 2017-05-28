Group to EFCC: Investigate Ngige over $922,600 US property

LATEST NEWS:
Chris-Ngige-360x225.jpg
APEJDI, which stressed that nobody is above the law, implored the EFCC to immediately commence an investigation into the source of funds Ngige used in the purchase of the property in the interest of justice.

A civil society organisation, Advocates for Peace and Effective Justice Development Initiative, has called on the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission to commence investigation into the source of funds allegedly used in the purchase of a property worth $922,600 in the United States by the Minister of Labour and Productivity and former Governor of Anambra State Dr.Chris Ngige.

In a letter addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and signed by its National Coordinator, Maxwell Alaeto, the CSO alleged Ngige, shortly after he left office as governor of Anambra State purchased the property in question.

The property in question, which he allegedly purchased on March 7, 2008, comprise in 13910,Crest Hill Lane, Crest Hills Acres, Silver Spring,Montgomery county Maryland, United States.

APEJDI, which stressed that nobody is above the law, implored the EFCC to immediately commence an investigation into the source of funds Ngige used in the purchase of the property in the interest of justice.

According to APEJDI, “The Federal government cannot be seen to be paying lip service to her much orchestrated fight against corruption.

“Nobody is above the law. We therefore implore you sir, to cause an investigation to be carried out in the over all interest of the people of Anambra State and the country in general.

“Therefore, as part of our contributions to the Federal government fight against corruption, we humbly call for the investigation of the source of the funds expended by Dr. Chris Ngige in the purchase of the property.


