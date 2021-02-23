A non-governmental organisation, Niola Cancer Care Foundation, will be marking the World Colorectal Cancer Day on March 3.

This was disclosed in an invitation to the event, which was sent to The Eagle Online.

The event, which is slated for March 6, 2021, will be held virtually at 3pm.

According to the invite, the theme of the event is: “Reducing the Burden of Colorectal Cancer in Nigeria.”

The organisers said: “Colorectal Cancer is one of the Leading cause of death Globally.

“As the number of people diagnosed with this highly preventable disease increases significantly from the threat of the Pandemic COVID-19, there is the need to consolidate Health Education and awareness on Colorectal cancer.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility on creating Health Awareness to mark this year MARCH 3RD WORLD COLORECTAL CANCER DAY, we are inviting you to our first virtual symposium.”