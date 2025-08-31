Group to Ardo: You can’t use Primate Ayodele for your failed political ambitions

A popular Fulani group, The Fulani Association for Great Leadership (FAGL), has slammed northern politician, Umar Ardo, over his recent attack on Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The attack followed Ayodele’s prophetic advice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which he warned against appointing northern politicians to sensitive positions.

He stated that such appointments would not guarantee loyalty and could result in betrayal.

In a strongly worded statement signed by FAGL’s President, Abdullahi Raheem, the association condemned Ardo’s reaction, describing him as a “busybody” interfering in a message that was not directed at him.

“There is a popular adage that says: ‘O wiɗi ɗiɗi ɗum jogii, kono ɗum sewti; ngalan nden woni sewtaare’ — which describes a situation where someone tries to respond to a statement or question that wasn’t directed at him or her in the first place,” the statement said.

According to Raheem, this proverb perfectly fits Umar Ardo, “a not-so-popular Adamawa local politician,” who unnecessarily responded to Primate Ayodele’s message to President Tinubu about appointing northern politicians into his cabinet as a strategy to secure their support ahead of the 2027 elections.

He emphasised that Ayodele has consistently issued prophetic warnings to not only President Tinubu, but also to other prominent politicians such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

However, it appears this particular message touched a nerve with Ardo – “probably because he has been eyeing an appointment from Tinubu too – who knows?”

In his controversial response, Ardo accused Primate Ayodele of bigotry, labelling the prophecy as “unchristian and hypocritical.”

He was quoted as saying: “Betrayals and failures in leadership have never been a portion of the Fulani people.

“We are a people of honour and excellence!

“What Ayodele is preaching is simply ethnic bigotry, fulbephobia, and fulbemisia disguised as prophecy…

“For a man of God to single out an ethnic group and brand them as inherently untrustworthy is shameful, hypocritical, and unchristian.”

Responding to these claims, the Fulani group came to the defence of Primate Ayodele, describing him as one of the most hospitable and religiously tolerant Christian leaders in Nigeria today.

It said: “Can Ardo point to any pastor in Nigeria who is building or has built a mosque with his own funds? No one else but Primate Ayodele is doing that at the moment.

“Can Ardo name any man of God the Sultan of Sokoto can call his friend due to his consistent support for the Muslim community? Again, only Primate Ayodele.

“Can he name any Christian leader who provides food and cash support to Muslims — including Fulani communities — during Ramadan? The only one doing so is Primate Ayodele.”

The group went on to question how such a man — who invites Muslims to his annual thanksgiving events and ensures some are sponsored to Mecca — can now be labeled an ethnic bigot simply for issuing a national warning.

Raheem stated that the actions of the politician were motivated not by love for the North but by personal ambition and political irrelevance.

He said: “Ardo’s stance doesn’t represent the North. He’s just trying to get media attention. As everyone knows, Primate Ayodele is the most popular prophet in Nigeria today, making him a fertile ground for anyone looking to trend.”

The group accused Ardo of using Ayodele’s name to position himself for a political appointment.

It said: “If he truly wants an appointment from President Tinubu, he should go about it properly. At 64, with his highest position being Special Adviser to a Vice President from 1999 to 2006, it’s unlikely any government would consider him for a new role. This is why he’s desperate to stay relevant.”

FAGL also claimed that Ardo had tried and failed to become governor of Adamawa State multiple times.

It advised him to learn from successful politicians about the value of listening to wise counsel like that of Primate Ayodele.

The group said: “He needs to ask those who have succeeded in politics whether this is how they behaved. He might then understand why Primate Ayodele remains a national figure in Nigerian politics and why ignoring his prophecies has cost some politicians dearly.”

The group insisted that Primate Ayodele will not dignify Umar Ardo with a response, adding: “But as northerners who follow the prophet regularly, we say it loud and clear: Umar Ardo is wrong and should be the one apologizing for being an ungrateful Fulani.”

