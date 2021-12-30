Group threatens to hold FG responsible over attack on its boss, condemns SSS invasion of its office 

The Publish What You Pay (PWYP) has threatened to hold Federal Government responsible for any assault to its Executive Director, Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), the staff and volunteers of its sister’s organization, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Taiwo Otitolaye has also condemned the invasion on Monday, of the Abuja office of the CISLAC by the operatives of the State Security Services (SSS).

“We wonder why the SSS would not be directing her energy and state resources been wasted to hunt productive citizens, to the killings, kidnappings, rapes across the country especially the North East and North West. Every part of Nigeria is unsafe.

“The country is gradually relapsing to total anarchy amidst national insecurities, and the insensitivity of the government to her responsibility to protect lives and properties” CISLAC, Otitolaye said.

On the invasion of the CISLAC office, the group lamented that more worrisome was the “brigandage and Nazis gestapo’s exigencies” displayed by the SSS, an agency it observed the officers are expected to be refined and civil in their operations.

The organization indicated that it was also concerned that Nigeria’s security agencies, including the SSS, on daily basis, are provokingly assaulting law abiding citizens.

Otitolaye described this as “uncontrolled primitive”, saying the security operatives activities have tremendously eroded the civic space in Nigeria.

Following the infamous conducts of most security officials, the group bemoaned that Nigerians now live in perpetual fears, anxiety and unsafe atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the group has demanded a transparent investigation and punitive actions into this unprofessional conduct and ambush to its office.

CISLAC has a link with the PWYP, Nigeria. It has contributed immensely to the national discourse, policy reforms and citizens development.