Group threatens nationwide protest over prolonged ASUU strike

A Civil Society Organisation, Save Public Education Group, has vowed to mobilise students for a nationwide protest if the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities continues.

The group lamented the near collapse of the education sector in the country and added that the insecurity ravaging many states of the Federation was a result of the failure of the sector.

The group’s position was made known by its Convener, Vivian Bello, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Bello noted that students in public tertiary institutions had spent 725 days out of school as a result of the ASUU strike at different times during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

She said, “Education is non-negotiable as there is no alternative to it. The insecurity we are experiencing today is traceable to the failure of the education sector.

“We have watched with total awe and abhorrence the near total collapse of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“Distressing statistics show that ASUU has been on strike for a total of over 725 days, since the beginning of this administration over issues that bother largely on poor welfare, university autonomy and lack of adequate funding for universities.