Group tasks Okorocha to refund N130b allegedly embezzled Imo money

Sincere Concern Organisation, a non-profit organisation, has issued a one-month ultimatum to former Governor Rochas Okorocha to refund N130 billion allegedly embezzled Imo State money.

Director-General of the organisation, Foluke Lemechi, issued the ultimatum at a news briefing in Owerri on Wednesday.

The group further asked the representative of Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly to return landed property allegedly stolen while in office as governor.

Lemechi charged Governir Hope Uzodimma to take steps to effect the recovery of the money and property.

She vowed to take action should the governor fail to do so within one month.

Lemechi, represented by Destiny Nzenwa, said the Commission of Inquiry instituted by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha did not complete its mandate when Uzodimma emerged as governor.

She said: “In spite of pressures, Uzodimma has refused to disband the panel of inquiry, which has led to the face-off with Okorocha.

“Expectedly, the report of the panel and White paper indicted Okorocha and his family and they were ordered to return the looted estates to Imo people.

“Justice Iheka panel on award of contracts specifically ordered Okorocha to refund N130 billion.

“The government was also empowered to recover the assets it stole.”

Lemechi said the group was aware that Okorocha was still in possession of several assets, including Shell Camp land and other estates.

She added: “We are here to express our displeasure with the State Government for its failure to fully implement the recommendation of the White paper, especially in the recovery of the humungous amount of money looted by Okorocha.

“Consequently, we are giving the Government of Uzodimma a one-month ultimatum to take immediate steps to implement fully the White paper on recovery of stolen property, especially the more than N130 billion being held by Okorocha.

“If after the expiration of the ultimatum, Okorocha has not returned the money or he is not in jail, we shall take all lawful steps to ensure that justice is served.

“This is to ensure that would-be public office holders would not think that it is a norm to steal from the public purse and go scot-free.”

In a swift reaction, Okorocha dismissed the allegation as “shadow chasing”.

His former Media Aide, Sam Onwuemedo, told newsmen that a court had ruled on the matter and declared Okorocha innocent of all the allegations leveled against him.

Onwuemedo said: “This is a story they have continued to tell over and over again, which nobody is interested in.

“What the group should do is to support Okorocha to meet with Governor Uzodimma and the Federal Government to see how insecurity, the greatest thing worrying the people of the state, can end.”

