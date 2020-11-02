The Enugu Youth Coalition said its attention has been drawn to the fake news report claiming that some mosques in the state were set ablaze in Enugu State last weekend.

The denial was contained in a statement released to newsmen by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Edwin Obune, on Monday.

The group said the veracity of such claim was yet to be established, but promised that the it will do everything possible to protect adherents of all religions in the state without minding what some self-centred politicians are doing to instigate crisis and undermine the peaceful co-existence of all religions in the state.

Obune added: “Nevertheless, we believe that there were pockets of violence caused by some hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS Protests in the state but not to the extent of destroying worship centres belonging to our Muslim brothers and sisters as reported in the media.

“As we have all seen, the Enugu State Government under the able leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is non-discriminatory and have demonstrated his tireless commitments towards religious and inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence in the state.

“This is a peace-loving governor who have spent most of his times building friendship, mutual harmony and peaceful co-existence across the state and beyond.

“We don’t understand why these politicians want the most peaceful state in the country to boil at all cost. Must everything be sacrificed on the altar of future political calculations?

“We therefore call on well meaning Nigerians especially the Muslim Ummahs to ignore the fake news report orchestrated by mischief makers in our midst who want crisis to engulf the peace state so that their desire for the declaration of a state of emergency in Enugu would be achieved.

“No matter what they do, Enugu State remains in the Hands of God!”