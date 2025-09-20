Group slams ALP for response to Primate Ayodele’s prophecies on Tinubu

The Alliance for Good Governance (AGG) has come hard on the APC League of Professionals (ALP), describing its recent response to Primate Elijah Ayodele’s prophecies on President Bola Tinubu as “a shameful display of ignorance, misinformation, and outright falsehood”.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its President, Sola Johnson, AGG said ALP had embarrassed itself by sponsoring media write-ups against the cleric, who has consistently provided spiritual counsel and warnings to the nation’s leadership.

Johnson said: “Day in and day out, the man of God is criticized for his prophecies, but this particular one by ALP is laughable.

“It reeks of ignorance, misunderstanding, and drunken misinformation.

“For a group that claims to be professionals, they have only succeeded in presenting themselves like stark illiterates and rumour peddlers.”

Johnson dismissed the claim that Primate Ayodele told President Tinubu not to contest in 2027, describing it as a baseless fabrication.

He added: “How can someone who has been advising on strategies that could make the president win or lose suddenly tell him not to contest?

“It is embarrassing that ALP would stoop so low to concoct lies.”

On the cleric’s warning that Tinubu should be wary of his dealings with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, AGG insisted that such counsel is timely and crucial.

It said: “This is a prophecy the president himself should take note of to make informed decisions.

“What exactly is paining this amateur group in this message?

“They are clearly more interested in attacking the prophet than protecting the president’s interest.”

AGG also lambasted ALP for saying prophets should not speak on economic matters, describing the comment as evidence of “serious illiteracy”.

It said: “The Bible itself is full of examples where men of God shaped national economies.

“Joseph’s foresight saved Egypt from famine, Elijah foretold economic recovery in Israel.

“To say a prophet cannot speak on the economy is nothing but shallow reasoning.”

On security matters, AGG stressed that Ayodele has openly supported the idea of state police, but only warned against its potential misuse by politicians.

The group, therefore, cautioned President Tinubu not to be misled by groups like ALP, accusing them of plotting his downfall.

Johnson said: “This group is not after Tinubu’s success; they are after his failure.

“By trying to turn him against the word of God, they are pushing him toward defeat.

“The president must be very careful of such misguided elements.”

