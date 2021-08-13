Group seeks youth inclusion in governance

A group, the Ansar-ud-Deen Youth Association, Northern State Council, has said there is an urgent need for government at all levels to include youths in the process of governance.

Alhaji Abduljalil Apapnpa, the chairman of the group, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said there was the need to give youths the opportunity to learn how governance works, adding that the social-economic sphere needs contemporary youths to come in and apply technology-driven ideas.

Apapnpa appealed to the youths that engage in juvenile delinquency, kidnapping, banditry to sheathe their swords and allow Nigerian citizens to join the developed world.

He urged the youths to shun the attitude of get-rich-by-all-means syndrome.

Apapnpa also called on government at all levels to provide employment opportunity for the teaming Nigeria youths, stressing that an idle hand remains the devil’s workshop.

He said that group identified with World Youth Day and celebrate it annually, stressing that youthful age is a stage youths mostly take their path in the world.

He therefore called for appropriate recognition of youths in all spheres of life.

Apapnpa urged government to move swiftly to curtail the spate of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges.

NAN