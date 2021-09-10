Group seeks replacement for APC LG chairman

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State have called for the reversal of the last local government party congress following what they see as a breach of some guidelines guiding the conduct of consensus of councils’ leaders.

In a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Mohammed Yahaya Shitu, and his secretary Jibrin Baba Aminu, the group insisted that only the literate would lead the party chairmanship, as stipulated.

The statement alleged that the declared winner, Yusuf Mohammed, is a school dropout who does not have the required educational certificate to contest the said election in the first place.

They called for the reversal of the result of the party congress, and insisted that Isah Abdulkadir be declared as the authentic winner.

The group blamed the party’s acting chairman, Alhaji Siadu Galkogo, for deliberately disobeying Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s instruction causing the current crisis, urging the state party leader to intervene for peace and tranquility.

When contacted the state APC Organizing Secretary, Ahmed Bello Gunna, stated that all party guidelines were strictly followed to enhance the needed rancor-free, fair and all-inclusive party congress in the state.